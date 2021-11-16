Actors set to lose the plot as Warkworth drama group returns

Dominatrix Irina (Sam Thibeault) and actor Danny Stiller (Tim Gray) in a scene from the farce.

‘Old Actors Never Die...They Simply Lose The Plot’ by Lynn Brittney will be staged at Warkworth Memorial Hall from November 25-27 at 7.30pm.

Directed by Ralph Firth, the play is set in a retirement home for actors, and features starstruck nurses, a grieving widower in search of a dominatrix, a serial womaniser, his three ex-wives and Russian Mafia figure intent on kidnap and murder.

“During the Covid lockdown our members had weekly Zoom comedy play readings courtesy of Northumberland Libraries,” said Ralph. “And it was generally agreed that Lynn’s play was the funniest. It is classic farce in far from ordinary residential care.”

Admission is £7 and tickets are available from Warkworth Post Office, N & F Young of Amble and through www.warkworthdrama.org.uk