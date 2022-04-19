Actors bring Vera crime story to Alnwick Playhouse stage

Janine Birkett.

Many Deadly Returns is being staged in Alnwick Playhouse Studio on Saturday, April 23 at 7.45pm.

Murder Squad are a group of northern writers who celebrated their 21st birthday in 2021 with this criminally good collection.

Short, sharp and packed with twists, the captivating short stories in ‘Many Deadly Returns’ showcase the associates range and talent.

The Border Readers are seasoned professional actors, Janine Birkett and Stephen Tomlin, who have built a regional reputation for intimate atmospheric reading of genre fiction.

‘Haunted: Ghost Story Readings for Halloween’ has been presented in community venues since 2018 and they are now doing the same for crime fiction.

Their goody bag of tales consists of: Big End Blues by Margaret Murphy; My Oleander by Kate Ellis; In Bad Friday by Martin Edwards; Two Birds by Cath Staincliffe; and Wild Swimming by Ann Cleeves.