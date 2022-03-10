A variety of shows at venue in Berwick

The shows will be performed at The Maltings in Berwick.

The programme offers something for everyone, from musical enthusiasts to studio theatre lovers and everything in-between.

In a spectacular, larger than life performance, the Here Come the Girls cast put on a jam-packed evening of the most catchy pop music and the biggest show tunes musicals have to offer.

Returning to The Maltings, Here Come the Girls: Let’s Have a Party will be performed tomorrow (Friday) and on Saturday from 7.30pm.

In a musical adaptation of the best-selling book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, Fierylight and Little Angel Theatre co-production present The Smartest Giant in Town.

The heart-warming tale about friendship and helping those in need is brought to life in a musical, puppet-filled adventure.

Showing on Thursday, March 17 from 4.15pm, this show is ideal for children and families.

Later in the month, Townsend Theatre Productions in association with The Place Bedford, Unite the Union and the University of Manchester, present ‘Yes!, Yes! UCS!’.

The new musical play by Neil Gore celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Upper Clyde Shipbuilders’ ‘Work-In’ of 1971/72.

The show will be performed on Friday, March 25 from 7pm.