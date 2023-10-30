A treat of a show coming to The Maltings in Berwick
There will be two performances of Ginger by the multi-award-winning theatre company Tortoise in a Nutshell, famed for mixing live action, puppetry and music that ignites the imagination.
The start times for the entertaining show, designed especially for those aged three to seven and their families, are 1.30pm and 4pm.
Ginger tells the tale of a misshapen gingerbread person, discarded and marked for the bin. Follow our biscuity hero as they inspire a picture-perfect kitchen to come alive in a cacophony of chaos.
Both performances include a chance to decorate your own biscuits.
For more information and to book your tickets, go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/ginger or call the Box Office on 01289 330999.
The website includes a trailer for the show.