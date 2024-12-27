A purrfect musical to start Pop-Up Productions for young people in Berwick

By Andrew Coulson
Published 27th Dec 2024, 08:45 GMT
Lisa Summers and Laura Catterall have formed their own group called Pop-Up Productions.
Lisa Summers and Laura Catterall have formed their own group called Pop-Up Productions.
Are you aged seven to 18 and up for an exciting challenge in the New Year?

If yes, you can register for the musical ‘Cats: Young Actors Edition’, the first rehearsal of which is at Spittal Community Centre on Sunday, January 5.

Directors Lisa Summers and Laura Catterall have produced a number of shows under the umbrella of Berwick Operatic Society including ‘Oliver’, ‘Joseph and His Technicolor Dreamcoat’, ‘The Sound of Music’, ‘Fame’ and ‘Grease’.

They have formed their own group, Pop-Up Productions, to continue providing opportunities for local children to experience the magic of musical theatre and will ‘pop-up’ in local venues whilst The Maltings undergoes refurbishment.

Their first musical, ‘Cats’, promises to be a modern and fun interpretation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic. It will run from March 27 to 29 at Spittal Community Centre.

To sign up, email [email protected] or follow its pages on Facebook (Pop-Up Productions) or Instagram (Pop-Up Productions2025).

