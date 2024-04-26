A packed programme for this year's DunsPlayFest
First bursting into life in 2019, DunsPlayFest has since gone from strength to strength and, having recently secured extended funding from Creative Scotland, is delighted to announce that its future has been secured until at least 2027.
The packed 2024 programme of plays, readings, music, poetry, cabaret, films and workshops culminates in a ceilidh and concert featuring four of the best bands from the Borders on Saturday, May 4.
A DunsPlayFest spokesperson said: “Rooted in the community of Duns and district, but aiming to attract the very best theatre from all over Scotland, the UK and beyond, the festival features community theatre, student productions and such stars of the professional Borders theatrical scene as John Nichol, Firebrand Theatre Company and Clare Prenton, and acclaimed companies from further afield including The Koi Collective and Shark Bait Theatre.
“The extensive creative engagement/workshop programme provides guidance and wisdom in several theatre related spheres, encouraging an atmosphere of creativity and conviviality, with hot food in the evenings and a well-stocked bar – all based at the Volunteer Hall in Duns.
“With more than 60 events, there is far more going on at Duns than can be mentioned here but the merest glance at our website – www.dunsplayfest.org.uk – will give some idea of the range, the variety and the quality of DunsPlayFest 2024. And of our very reasonably priced tickets!”
