Based on Shakespeare’s ‘The Merry Wives of Windsor’, the irreverent retelling sees young Princess Anne and Prince Slender forced to marry, even though the prince is gay and Anne refuses to believe in love for herself. She vows to find her betrothed a Prince to marry, and wrestles with her unfamiliar affections for Fenton, a commoner.

The witty and refreshing new production transcends the classic story, weaving in jubilant music and laugh-out-loud dialogue, breathing new life into it for the modern era.

It will be showing at Laurels in Whitley Bay on July 27 and 28.

The Merry Wives on stage.

Writer-producer Gary Thomas and director David O’Mahony have modernised this classic story for the 21st century, featuring an all-female cast, plenty of hilarity, and fantastic jubilant pop sounds.

Gary Thomas said: “While people try and update Shakespeare all the time, the language is rarely altered. I want people who have a real problem with Shakespeare, and therefore have never read or seen any of it, to come to this show, and really enjoy it and really get what’s going on, because it’s very funny”.

The Merry Wives encourages new audiences to dabble in Shakespeare, possibly for the first time, and be navigated through this uproarious, spirited tale of comeuppance.

Following Friday’s closing performance, the cast and crew will hold a club night at Laurels from 9pm, where audiences are invited to dance the night away to all the stellar tunes from the show.

Behind the scenes of The Merry Wives.