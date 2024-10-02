A Christmas Carol set to come to Alnwick Playhouse
With dazzling musical sequences and authentic period costuming, A Christmas Carol promises to be the perfect accompaniment to the festive season.
Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of hope and redemption follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, on Christmas Eve, embarks upon a journey through his past, present and future, learning along the way to appreciate the true meaning of Christmas.
A story beloved since its original release in 1843, Chapterhouse’s A Christmas Carol is a faithful take on the moving and memorable classic and a heartwarming tale perfect for a cold winter’s night.
Join family and friends at the most magical time of the year and be swept back in time nearly two centuries ago, to the world of Scrooge’s London.
The faithful production of the Dickensian classic will be touring throughout the festive period and arrives at Alnwick Playhouse on Saturday, November 30 at 7.30pm.
You can book tickets at https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/a-christmas-carol/.
