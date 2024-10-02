Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is bringing their production of A Christmas Carol to Alnwick Playhouse.

With dazzling musical sequences and authentic period costuming, A Christmas Carol promises to be the perfect accompaniment to the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of hope and redemption follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, on Christmas Eve, embarks upon a journey through his past, present and future, learning along the way to appreciate the true meaning of Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A story beloved since its original release in 1843, Chapterhouse’s A Christmas Carol is a faithful take on the moving and memorable classic and a heartwarming tale perfect for a cold winter’s night.

A Christmas Carol production shot. Image by Chapterhouse Theatre Company.

Join family and friends at the most magical time of the year and be swept back in time nearly two centuries ago, to the world of Scrooge’s London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The faithful production of the Dickensian classic will be touring throughout the festive period and arrives at Alnwick Playhouse on Saturday, November 30 at 7.30pm.

You can book tickets at https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/a-christmas-carol/.