20 scenes from Alnwick group’s Jesus Christ Superstar

The curtain has finally risen on Alnwick Stage Musical Society’s much anticipated performance of Jesus Christ Superstar.

By Paul Larkin
Friday, 15th October 2021, 12:29 am

Covid put paid to the show in March 2020 and it was finally played in a packed Playhouse in October 2021. Here are 20 pictures from what was a truly spectacular musical that truly celebrated the return of the community theatre after the pandemic-enforced shutdown.

1. Superstars

Mark Stenton (Judas) and Darren Lewis (Jesus) in Alnwick Stage Musical Society's production of Jesus Christ Superstar at Alnwick Playhouse in October 2021.

Photo: Michael Pearson

2. Hail Mary

Rebecca Corbett (Mary) in Alnwick Stage Musical Society's production of Jesus Christ Superstar at Alnwick Playhouse in October 2021.

Photo: Michael Pearson

3. Hosanna

Darren Lewis (Jesus) gets a lift in Alnwick Stage Musical Society's production of Jesus Christ Superstar at Alnwick Playhouse in October 2021.

Photo: Michael Pearson

4. Having a blast

Ryan Frost (Simon) gives it some welly.

Photo: Michael Pearson

