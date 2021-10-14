20 scenes from Alnwick group’s Jesus Christ Superstar

Covid put paid to the show in March 2020 and it was finally played in a packed Playhouse in October 2021. Here are 20 pictures from what was a truly spectacular musical that truly celebrated the return of the community theatre after the pandemic-enforced shutdown.
1. Superstars
Mark Stenton (Judas) and Darren Lewis (Jesus) in Alnwick Stage Musical Society's production of Jesus Christ Superstar at Alnwick Playhouse in October 2021.
Photo: Michael Pearson
2. Hail Mary
Rebecca Corbett (Mary) in Alnwick Stage Musical Society's production of Jesus Christ Superstar at Alnwick Playhouse in October 2021.
Photo: Michael Pearson
3. Hosanna
Darren Lewis (Jesus) gets a lift in Alnwick Stage Musical Society's production of Jesus Christ Superstar at Alnwick Playhouse in October 2021.
Photo: Michael Pearson
4. Having a blast
Ryan Frost (Simon) gives it some welly.
Photo: Michael Pearson