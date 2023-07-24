News you can trust since 1854
18 pictures offer sneak peek of Wind in the Willows ahead of outdoor theatre performances at The Alnwick Garden

An outdoor theatre production of Wind in the Willows is coming to The Alnwick Garden this Friday, July 28.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST

The retelling of Kenneth Grahame’s much-loved classic brings the playful theatricality that playwright Mike Kenny is known for and music composed by Christopher Madin to bring the summer tale to life.

Join Mole, who ventures out of the riverbank, and his friends the resourceful Ratty, the gruff Badger and the infamous Toad of Toad Hall as they explore the World and try to keep out of trouble.

The performances will be going on until August 26, and tickets can still be booked on their website.

Pictures by Jane Coltman Photography.

The Wind in the Willows at The Alnwick Gardens is a magical retelling of the beloved classic for all the family to enjoy.

1. Collage Maker-24-Jul-2023-12-16-PM-5857.jpg

The Wind in the Willows at The Alnwick Gardens is a magical retelling of the beloved classic for all the family to enjoy. Photo: Jane Coltman

Mole, Ratty and Mr Toad.

Mole, Ratty and Mr Toad.

Ratty.

