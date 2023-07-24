An outdoor theatre production of Wind in the Willows is coming to The Alnwick Garden this Friday, July 28.

The retelling of Kenneth Grahame’s much-loved classic brings the playful theatricality that playwright Mike Kenny is known for and music composed by Christopher Madin to bring the summer tale to life.

Join Mole, who ventures out of the riverbank, and his friends the resourceful Ratty, the gruff Badger and the infamous Toad of Toad Hall as they explore the World and try to keep out of trouble.

The performances will be going on until August 26, and tickets can still be booked on their website.

Pictures by Jane Coltman Photography.

