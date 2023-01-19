Spittal Variety Group are returning once more to help wash away the January blues.

It’s almost three years since the popular am dram group were last on stage due to the Covid pandemic.

And to celebrate 60 years of entertaining audiences they are performing their favourite panto – Cinderella.

It is on at The Maltings in Berwick from January 25-29.

To get you into the panto spirit, here’s a look back at the SVG’s 2013 offering, Snow White.

Evil Queen Avarice (Diane Renner) planning to poison Snow White (Amy Cowan) with an apple in the Spittal Variety Group pantomime.

