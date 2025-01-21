The Write Stuff: Free Hexam event for budding creatives to learn about self-publishing

Local Author Lou Renwick

BIPC North East’s is hosting a free and interactive event at Forum Cinema Hexham with local writers who relate their experience of self-publishing in Northumberland.

The Write Stuff is a free event in Hexham for budding creative writers in our region.

Have you ever considered self-publishing? Then why not sign-up for BIPC North East’s free & interactive event and listen to local writers relate their experience of self-publishing – then stick around for the open-mic session where writers like you can share your work with the audience!

Booking is via Eventbrite and is free. Monday 27 January at 10am Hexham Forum Cinema.