The Write Stuff: Free Hexam event for budding creatives to learn about self-publishing
BIPC North East’s is hosting a free and interactive event at Forum Cinema Hexham with local writers who relate their experience of self-publishing in Northumberland.
The Write Stuff is a free event in Hexham for budding creative writers in our region.
Have you ever considered self-publishing? Then why not sign-up for BIPC North East’s free & interactive event and listen to local writers relate their experience of self-publishing – then stick around for the open-mic session where writers like you can share your work with the audience!
Booking is via Eventbrite and is free. Monday 27 January at 10am Hexham Forum Cinema.