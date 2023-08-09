Connecting Threads, an organisation dedicated to devising a five-year cultural programme for the Tweed, is bringing the WaterOrgan to the Tweed on the weekend of August 12-13.

On Saturday, the WaterOrgan will launch in Norham, at the bottom of the Pedwell Way nearby the famous Turner viewpoint.

During the day, the WaterOrgan will float on the river, producing sounds generated by the water.

The WaterOrgan on the River Tweed

Alongside this there will be a lively programme of free activities for all the family, including water organism identification sessions led by the Tweed Foundation – which will inspire flag-making workshops with artist Emma Whigham between 12pm and 4pm.

There will also be a community picnic on the river at 1pm, where everyone is welcome to come along. In the evening from 6pm a community BBQ will take place at Norham Village Green, accompanied by music from the WaterOrgan. Food and drink will be provided or bring your own - all are welcome.

On Sunday, the WaterOrgan will be at Paxton House, alongside a fun filled day of events as part of the Paxton House Summer Fayre and Dog Show from 10am to 3pm. Visitors can enjoy canoe trips on the river for a unique chance to get up close to the WaterOrgan as well as exploring the local area from the water, including the wonderful Union Chain Bridge nearby. Tickets and information for Paxton House Summer Fayre are available on the Paxton House website.