The Viking Games land at Bamburgh Castle

Northumberland’s Bamburgh Castle to Host Epic Fitness Challenge

Contestants are being invited to battle it out in a fitness challenge with a difference at Bamburgh Castle.

Instead of burpees and press ups, contestants in the first ever Viking Games will carry out a series of rigorous trials inspired by Viking lore on the very site where Danish raiders once did battle.

Taking place on September 14 against the backdrop of iconic Bamburgh Castle, organisers say the event promises to be an unparalleled fusion of fitness, heritage, and adventure.

Viking Games at Bamburgh Castle

The brainchild of personal trainers Cameron Readman and Stuart Munnich of Steel Viking Fitness, the Viking Games are designed to test the qualities that make up a true Viking, including endurance, strength, skill-at-arms and mental fortitude.

Said Cameron: “We’re really excited about this event – there is nothing else like it. For anyone who’s ever wondered how they’d fare as a Viking, participants can now experience the ultimate trial against a standard set by the most ferocious warriors in recorded history.

“Bamburgh Castle is the perfect location for our inaugural Viking Games. Not only is it a suitably imposing and dramatic location towering above the Northumberland coast, the Castle is famous for its Viking heritage, epic battles and legendary sagas. Fans of the Netflix series ‘The Last Kingdom’ will also recognize Bamburgh Castle as the ancestral home of Uhtred of Bebbanburg.”

Open to participants aged 18 and above, the Viking Games offer an opportunity for personal triumph and honour to those daring enough to answer the call. Whether entering simply for the honour of competing or setting sights on becoming champion, every participant will embark on a journey worthy of Viking valour.

Bamburgh Castle

Kate Newman, events manager at Bamburgh Castle said: “We’re excited Bamburgh Castle is to host the first ever Viking Games. It promises to be an epic tournament and we invite people to channel their inner warrior and prove their Viking mettle while testing their physical and mental grit against the incredible backdrop of the Castle.”

The Viking Games represent the culmination of Cameron and Stuarts shared vision. Together they run Steel Viking Fitness, renowned for its innovative approach to training inspired by Viking culture and mythology, which aims to empower individuals to unleash their inner warrior and achieve fitness greatness.

Tickets for the Viking Games will go on sale in June but prospective applicants can register their interest for updates and more info on the Steel Viking website here: www.steelviking.co.uk/vikinggames

