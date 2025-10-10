The Toon gets a new stage: Scotswood Showbar opens October 17th

A fierce, fun, and fabulous new venue lands in the heart of Newcastle. Newcastle upon Tyne — Newcastle’s nightlife is about to get a glow-up. Scotswood Showbar, located at 78-82 Scotswood Rd, Newcastle upon Tyne NE4 7JH, is officially opening its doors on Friday, October 17th at 7PM — and it’s bringing glitz, glam, and show-stopping talent with it.

Just minutes from Central Station and the Utilita Arena, this bold new venue is more than a bar — it’s a safe, inclusive space where everyone is welcome and every night is a show.

“We built Scotswood Showbar as a place where people can come exactly as they are and leave feeling like stars,” says the owner, Liam Glendinning. “It’s a home for big acts, bigger energy, and zero judgment.”

Scotswood Showbar is set to unveil a dramatic transformation of the former venue space, promising a bold new chapter in Newcastle’s nightlife. The grand opening on Friday, October 17th will feature a headline performance by the legendary Betty Legs Diamond, taking the stage at 10:30PM, supported by resident host and DJ Miss Lucy, and local favourite Corey Clarke.

Scotswood Showbar outside makeover

Guests can expect an electric atmosphere with outdoor entertainment, signature drinks flowing, a photo booth, and non-stop music to keep the night buzzing. The venue is designed to deliver a rotating mix of musical theatre, cabaret, drag, DJs, karaoke, and comedy, making every night feel like a show.

Scotswood Showbar also proudly introduces its dazzling in-house performers — the Scotswood Showgirls — including:

Ophelia Balls, Monarchy, Raunchy Rusty, Luscious Leona, Lucy Licious, Miss Lucy, Lucy Phurr, and Kitana.

Joining them as resident artistes are crowd favourites Deborah Taylor Smith and Corey Clarke, helping to anchor a dynamic and ever-evolving entertainment lineup.

Whether you're out for a hen night, match day, girls' night, or just looking to soak up some unapologetic glam — Scotswood Showbar is your new home to let go, sing loud, and live proud.

Be There Opening Night

Doors open at 7PM, Friday 17th October — and the spotlight is waiting for you. Come early, stay late, and get ready to experience nightlife like Newcastle’s never seen before.

Follow @ScotswoodShowbar on Instagram and Facebook for updates, lineups, and the full schedule.