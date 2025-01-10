The Silent Disco Sensation Returns to Hexham Abbey – Bigger, Better, and Unmissable!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday, 15 March 2025, the stunning historic venue will transform into a vibrant dance floor where silent revelry replaces peaceful prayer.

Expect to groove in the glow of the Abbey's dramatic lights, as hundreds of revellers slip on wireless headsets to enjoy a unique, multi-sensory experience. With three carefully curated music channels to choose from, the silent disco is an immersive experience where you control the vibe, tuning into the music that moves you the most.

Get ready to experience a whole new kind of party when Hexham Abbey hosts the return of the Silent Disco – and this time, it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before!

From 1:30 PM to midnight, Awesome Silent Discos will bring its signature mix of classic tunes and modern bangers, with something for everyone. The family-friendly afternoon session will feature a mix of 90s and 00s classics, alongside kids’ party anthems, creating the perfect environment for families to dance and have fun together.

As the evening progresses, the energy will intensify with adult sessions packed full of 80s, 90s, and 2000s hits, each hosted by one of three talented DJs battling it out to keep the dance floor alive.Tickets go on sale Sunday, 12 January, and with past events consistently selling out, you’ll want to secure yours fast. Prices start from £9 (plus booking fee) for the family event and from £23.95 (plus booking fee) for the evening over 18s events.

Book now at: www.awesomesilentdiscos.co.uk .

Silent discos are unlike any other party; instead of traditional speakers blaring music over the crowd, each guest wears a personal headset with access to three different DJ-curated channels. The result is a personal dance experience where you can sing along or simply lose yourself in the rhythm – all while the Abbey’s striking, illuminated interior sets the scene for a night to remember. And with a stocked bar serving refreshing draught beers, wines and spirits plus festival-style face painting to get into the spirit of things, the atmosphere is set to be as vibrant and fun as ever.

North east company Awesome Silent Discos, based in Whitley Bay, known for sell-out events such as Silent Discos on the Beach in Tynemouth and Cullercoats, and Newcastle Cathedral Silent Discos, has teamed up with Hexham Abbey to bring you this unmissable event. After their success at Newcastle Cathedral, Britta Koerber, director of Awesome Silent Discos, promises that this event will take things to a whole new level.

“Silent discos in awesome venues are our speciality, and there’s something magical about the history and ambience of a space like Hexham Abbey,” Britta explains. “It’s the perfect setting for a party that’s both unique and unforgettable. Whether you're singing along to a classic hit or just soaking in the atmosphere, it’s going to be an incredible night.”

Hexham Abbey, a Grade I listed building dating back to AD 674, is one of the region’s most iconic landmarks. Its grand interior, with its soaring arches and historical significance, offers a breathtaking contrast to the modern, high-energy feel of a silent disco. For one night, the Abbey will serve as the ultimate party venue, bringing together music, light, and community in a way that’s never been seen before.

Owen Mills, General Manager of Hexham Abbey, says: “We are thrilled to welcome Awesome Silent Discos to Hexham Abbey. This event gives us the opportunity to introduce the Abbey to new faces and show them a completely different side of this historic space. Awesome Silent Discos have a proven track record for delivering fantastic events in unique settings, and we know this one is going to be unforgettable.”

With tickets expected to sell out quickly, don’t wait to grab yours. Whether you’re planning a family outing or a night of dancing with friends, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Come and join us at Hexham Abbey on 15th March 2025, and get ready to dance the night away in one of the most beautiful and historic venues in the region.