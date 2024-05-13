The music event of the summer at Alnwick Rugby Club - fun in the sun for all!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alnwick Rugby Club are set to host Spoonfest 2024; a live outdoor music concert in support of Wooden Spoon charity. Party time hits Alnwick on May 31st & June 1st with a live music festival featuring some of the UK's leading tribute bands.

Building on the success of last years event, Wooden Spoon Northumberland are hosting a live music concert at Alnwick Rugby Club on Friday May 31st and Saturday June 1st, raising much needed funds for disadvantaged children in Northumberland. Friday night at Spoonfest 2024 will feature Alnwick's very own Lewis Denny alongside leading tribute bands Rio Duran Duran and Planet Abba, surely a great opportunity to roll back the years and shake out the flares and spandex suits? Saturday headliners are Fleetwood Mac tribute act Fleeting Rumours and getting the crowd rocking, rolling & jumping will be The Moondogs, Jonny Pollard and a Rod Stewart tribute.

If last year's event was anything to go by, it's a must attend event, some of the UK's leading tribute acts entertaining the crowds alongside returning North East favourites, and you can even bring your own food and drink (no glass). Fun in the sun for all!

A party not to be missed! Get your tickets from Alnwick Rugby Club or Sportsworld NE in Alnwick, or online from the Wooden Spoon Charity at www.tickettailor.com/events/woodenspoonsociety/1075476

Wooden Spoon Northumberland are bringing the Spoonfest to life with the support of sponsors Alncom and William Hackett Lifting Products