The music event of the summer at Alnwick Rugby Club - fun in the sun for all!
Building on the success of last years event, Wooden Spoon Northumberland are hosting a live music concert at Alnwick Rugby Club on Friday May 31st and Saturday June 1st, raising much needed funds for disadvantaged children in Northumberland. Friday night at Spoonfest 2024 will feature Alnwick's very own Lewis Denny alongside leading tribute bands Rio Duran Duran and Planet Abba, surely a great opportunity to roll back the years and shake out the flares and spandex suits? Saturday headliners are Fleetwood Mac tribute act Fleeting Rumours and getting the crowd rocking, rolling & jumping will be The Moondogs, Jonny Pollard and a Rod Stewart tribute.
If last year's event was anything to go by, it's a must attend event, some of the UK's leading tribute acts entertaining the crowds alongside returning North East favourites, and you can even bring your own food and drink (no glass). Fun in the sun for all!
A party not to be missed! Get your tickets from Alnwick Rugby Club or Sportsworld NE in Alnwick, or online from the Wooden Spoon Charity at www.tickettailor.com/events/woodenspoonsociety/1075476
Wooden Spoon Northumberland are bringing the Spoonfest to life with the support of sponsors Alncom and William Hackett Lifting Products
Wooden Spoon is the childrens charity of rugby, funding life changing projects across UK & Ireland. All monies raised at Spoonfest 2024 are donated by the charity to worthy causes in Northumberland. Since 2001 Wooden Spoon Northumberland has raised over £500,000 for local community projects with disadvantaged and disabled children at Barndale, Collingwood & Beacon Hill schools amongst the many projects to benefit