The Lindisfarne Story returns to Alnwick

The Lindisfarne Story is a celebration of the life, times and music of the North East of England's most beloved band, Lindisfarne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founder member and drummer Ray Laidlaw and front man Billy Mitchell tell the remarkable story with a combination of rare video, unseen photographs, acoustic versions of their favourite Lindisfarne songs (and, once again, a smattering of scurrilous gossip!), opening the tour in Alnwick on March 27.

Lindisfarne were formed in Newcastle in 1969 and were hailed by the music business as 'a breath of fresh air' and 'the new Beatles'. They toured the world, had many hit singles and albums and released the UK's biggest selling album in 1971, ‘Fog on the Tyne’. Their music is still played regularly on the radio, TV and at gigs throughout the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lindisfarne Story is a celebration of the life, times and music of the North East of England's most beloved band, Lindisfarne.

The Lindisfarne Story, Part 6. Coming to Alnwick

The bands’ story continues to receive huge profile, following the award-winning BBC Four documentary presented by Sam Fender, ‘Lindisfarne’s Geordie Genius; The Alan Hull Story’.

Given universal praise by press and fans alike, with glowing posts on social media from many fellow musicians, including Gary Kemp (Nick Mason’s Saucer Full of Secrets, Spandau Ballet). The documentary made Number 6 in the Shindig! magazine best-of-the-year charts, alongside Frank Zappa, The Beatles and The Velvet Underground.

2024 has been a bumper year for releases - with ‘Radio Times: Live At The BBC 1971-90’. 8 CD set (Repertoire Records) along with the Cherry Red collection of the late 70’s comeback albums for the Mercury label (including ‘Run For Home’),plus bonus tracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cherry Red also released ‘Singing A Song In The Morning Light’ , the first ever release of the demos recorded by the bands main songwriter, Alan Hull – featuring several of the earliest versions of his key songs later recorded by Lindisfarne. 2024 also saw a new vinyl release for the Number 1 album, ‘Fog On The Tyne’ !

We're coming to Alnwick later this month

Ray and Billy created this show in 2012 as a fresh and original way to perform Lindisfarne music and share the group's history with Lindisfarne fans. After several successful Lindisfarne Story UK tours in Ray and Billy are back for another chapter and there's so much more to talk about since the last tour, but this time particularly celebrating the bands’ debut album for The Famous Charisma Label, ‘Nicely Out Of Tune’ produced by John Anthony (and fellow Tynesider) who also produced debuts for label mates Van Der Graf Generator, Genesis and also for Queen.

Songs included the iconic ‘Lady Eleanor’, ‘Winter Song’, ‘Clear White Light’, ‘Road To Kingdom Come’ and ‘We Can Swing Together’.

A new version of Lindisfarne fronted by original member Rod Clements, continues to tour and gain much acclaim for the songs, key of which include top picks from ‘Nicely Out Of Tune.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are Lindisfarne's biggest fan or simply love the music of the 1960s and 70s, then this show is for you.

“A fantastic night with The Lindisfarne Story. There are so many words to describe the show and you will feel many emotions with it. It is a real insight into the history of the group and the talented individuals that have forged many fantastic songs over five decades. It really is very special, catch it before it's gone.”