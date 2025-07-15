The Lady’s all for the drama

There’s going to be hilarity at Northumberlandia this August when The HandleBards theatre company returns to the Cramlington site for an eighth year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In previous years, the bicycle-powered Shakespearean actors have pedalled to the site to perform As You Like It, Macbeth,The Tempest, Twelfth Night, A Comedy of Errors and A Midsummer Night’s Dream amongst othersand nowthey are now getting ready to dazzle the audience with their unique enactment of a Shakespeare favourite: Much Ado About Nothing.

On Wednesday 20th August, between 6:30pm and 8:30pm, there’ll be a great deal of laughter and a fair old whack of chaos as the four-person troupe deliver another fabulous performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Written between 1598 and 1599, the play tells the story of a group of soldiers returning to a household in Messina, kindling new love interests and rekindling old rivalries. The parallel love stories of Beatrice, Benedick, Claudio and Hero quickly become entangled with scheming, frivolity and melodrama in the Bard of Avon’s famous comedy.

Northumberlandia.

Add into that mix The HandleBards’ interesting style of music and manic costume changes and the audience will be guaranteed a performance like they will never have seen before… all under the watchful eye of the Lady of the North herself.

The actors pedal from venue to venue with the set, props and costumes on the back of their bikes whatever the weather.

Frances Smiles, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Events Officer says: “The HandleBards are back for an eighth year, and we’re absolutely delighted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, why not treat yourself and celebrate the summer with an evening of outdoor theatre? Bring your fizz - alcoholic or non-alcoholic, low-level table and chairs and marvel at the beautiful surroundings -you won’t be disappointed.”

The HandleBards will by cycling to Northumberlandia in August.

To find out more and to book a ticket visit www.nwt.org.uk/events Doors open at: 5:30pm.

Made of 1.5 million tonnes of rock, clay and soil, Northumberlandia is 100 feet high and a quarter of a mile long. She was designed by world renowned architect and artist, Charles Jencks.