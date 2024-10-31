The JIve Aces - The UK's Undisputed Swing & Jive Band

Friday 29th November, Alnwick Playhouse, Bondgate Without, Alnwick, NE66 1PQ. Doors: 19:30. Box Office: 01665 660550.

Get ready to jump, jive, and wail as the multi-award-winning Jive Aces take their infectious energy on a nationwide tour! The UK's undisputed kings of jive and swing are renowned for their electrifying live shows, guaranteed to get audiences of all ages moving in the aisles or on the dance floor.

This tour promises a night of real entertainment, overflowing with timeless jive and swing classics, alongside electrifying originals from their brand-new album, "Keeping The Show On The Road".

Released on 19th July on CD, Vinyl and all major download platforms, the album is a testament to the Jive Aces' enduring love of the genre and their ability to breathe fresh life into it for today's audiences.