The Geology of St Cuthbert's Way: Yeavering Bell and Hethpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yeavering Bell and Hethpool are within a landscape rich in history. They are also part of an ancient volcano. On Wednesday 31st July, local expert Dr Ian Kille of Northumbrian Earth will lead a walk to explore its history and the rocks that form this vast ancient volcano.

Yeavering Bell and Hethpool are within a landscape rich in history. They are also part of an ancient volcano. On Wednesday 31st July, local expert Dr Ian Kille of Northumbrian Earth will lead a walk to explore its history and the rocks that form this vast ancient volcano. The walk will be approximately 12 km and will involve walking on hill paths and will include an ascent of Yeavering Bell. There is about 1500 feet of ascent to do so you will need a good level of fitness. Strong boots are required and some may find walking poles helpful. To join the walk email [email protected]. Details can be found on the Northumbrian Earth website:

https://www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/event/97-walking-into-a-volcano-kirknewton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The peace and tranquility of the hills around Kirknewton bely a more explosive past. 400 million years ago a volcano errupted towards the end of an episode of continental collion lasting many tens of millions of years and which closed the ancient Iapetus Ocean. This was one of many igneous acts perpetrated in the Scottish borders as a finale to the physical union of England and Scotland. The deeply eroded roots of this volcano can be seen in the shoulders of the Cheviot and Hedgehope as well as in the plateau that rings these hills.

Sunrise over Yeavering Bell

This day long walk skirts the edge of that volcano, exploring the beautiful landscape here in the northern part of the Northumberland National Park. During the walk we will gain an insight into the workings of that volcano and the circumstances that led to its formation. We will also be able to find out about the way in which the landscape has been sculpted by ice and how that landscape has since been inhabited by man.