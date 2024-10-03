The Coast Coast: Seaton Sluice to St Mary's Island

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sluice of Seaton Sluice and its iconic cut are a testament to the industrial aspirations of the Delaval family, a means of transporting the coal mined on their land.

On Monday 7th October, local expert Dr Ian Kille of Northumbrian Earth will lead a walk which will give an insight into the ancient past in which this richness of coal was formed.

The beautiful walk along the coast between Seaton Sluice and St Mary's Island crosses ancient rocks formed some 315 million years ago in the Carboniferous Period. This walk will take you step by step through the different rocks giving an insight into a hot steamy past opening a vista into the wider environment in which vast areas of coal-swamp formed. These swamps represent a massive invasion of the land by plants of all sizes and they had a crucial and lasting effect both on climate and on a fascinating period in evolutionary history. In this time before dinosaurs, there were some large, scary animals about and during the walk we will see evidence of their passing.

The walk will be approximately 6 km long and will involve some scrambling across rocks on the foreshore. Strong boots are recommended and some may find walking poles helpful. To join the walk email [email protected]. Details can be found on the Northumbrian Earth website: https://www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/event/146-the-coal-coast-1-st-mary-s-island-to-seaton-sluice