The Christmas team planting magic beans at Queen’s Hall…

The Hexham venue recently announced Jack and the Beanstalk (7 December – 4 January) as their main house Christmas production for 2024 and have today confirmed the cast and creative team for the magical retelling.

Presented by Queen’s Hall Arts and firm-family favourites Kitchen Zoo, the brand-new production is written and created by Bob Nicholson with support from Laura Lindow and promises a magical retelling packed with humour, live music, puppets and plenty of festive fun, as well as a few surprises along the way! The all-star North East cast features theatre-maker and community artist Jonah York, actor and facilitator Lauren Waine, who is thrilled to be back with Kitchen Zoo this Christmas after having so much fun last year with Hey Diddle Diddle, actor Jack Lloyd and actor, director and theatre-maker Paula Penman, who also returns to the venue after starring in 2021 Christmas show Remarkable Robin Armstrong's Extraordinary Christmas.

Also joining the creative team is Georgia Hill (puppet design), Jeremy Bradfield (music), Richard Flood (lighting design) and Sophie Teasdale (sound design).Kitchen Zoo Co-Director Bob Nicholson commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to be back at Queen's Hall and so excited to be bringing Jack and the Beanstalk to life in Hexham this Christmas. We've got four of the best magic beans to help our story grow, Paula, Jonah, Jack and Lauren - some of whom will be familiar to Kitchen Zoo audiences.

We've also got an amazing creative team who have already started conjuring up Christmas magic of giant proportions to wow audiences with their music, puppetry and beautiful designs. I can't wait to dive into rehearsals and put an unexpected twist on this fairytale favourite.

Katy Taylor, Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Queen’s Hall Arts said: “We’re delighted to be working with Kitchen Zoo again and to be welcoming such a fantastic cast to Hexham this December! We can’t wait to see Kitchen Zoo inject their unique brand of humour and magic into the much-loved Jack and the Beanstalk story. Once again, we’re raising money through our Theatre Tickets Fund which sees every £10 donated making it possible for a local child to see the show. So far, the fund supported over 500 children to see our Christmas shows.We’re also proud to be able to offer free tickets to Emergency Services staff again on Saturday 7 December as a special thank you to those who work incredibly hard to look after us all over the Christmas period and throughout the year.”

Jack and the Beanstalk is suitable for children aged 5 and over and is at Queen’s Hall in Hexham from 7 December – 4 January. Tickets start from £13. There are British Sign Language Interpreted performances on Saturday 14 December at 11am and Friday 27 December at 2.30pm and a Relaxed performance on Sunday 15 December at 11am.In Queen’s Hall’s Studio, Kitchen Zoo’s are set to present a second new production The Night Before ChrisMouse(7 – 31 December) which will delight audiences aged 6 and under.

Created by Hannah Goudie-Hunter this production is told with original music, puppets and ‘lots of opportunity to squeak along’. Tickets are selling fast with some performances already sold out and the venue is advising people who want to see the show, to book soon! Tickets start from £8.50. All performances are relaxed and there is a British Sign Language Interpreted performance on Thursday 19 December at 10.30am.Donations to the Theatre Ticket Fund can be made online or at the box office. Book Free Emergency Service staff tickets for the Jack and the Beanstalk performance on 7 December at 2.30pm (two per staff member) at the Box Office or by phone, subject to availability. For more information or to book tickets visit www.queenshall.co.uk or call 01434 652 477.