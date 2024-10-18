The Big Draw Festival is here with “Drawing in Motion”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of its Creative Engagement programme, The Maltings is working with Northumberland Libraries to explore the theme with artist Jyl Friggens with fun-filled workshops aimed at ages 4 – 11 years and will be held in 5 libraries across Northumberland.

The Big Draw Festival is the world’s largest celebration of drawing and is returning this October half-term with an exciting new theme Drawing in Motion.

2024 Big Draw Festival dates:

Blyth Library – Monday 28 October 1:30pm – 3:00pm

Big Draw/Drawing In Motion fairytale workshops

Cramlington Library – Tuesday 29 October 1:30pm – 3:00pm

Hexham Library – Wednesday 30 October 10:30am – 12:00pm

Ashington Library – Thursday 31 October 1:30pm – 3:00pm

Berwick-upon-Tweed Library - Friday 1 November 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Each Big Draw workshop will begin with a short story-telling of a fairytale using shadow puppets, after which children will have the opportunity to design their very own shadow puppet fairytale characters using card to create their own story.

The Big Draw Festival is an all-year-round celebration of drawing, visual creativity, collaboration, and the joy of making art through drawing. The official Festival month is October of each year, with events being held in various locations globally, bringing people together, encouraging drawing and having the ability to transform lives and unite people of all ages.

Tickets for the Drawing in Motion Fairytale workshops are £2.00 per child, and you can book in advance via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/wolf-witch-giant-fairy-shadow-puppet-workshops-3680619

The theme for this year’s Big Draw workshops takes its inspiration from the award-winning Royal Opera’s Family Folk Opera, Wolf, Witch, Giant, Fairy, which will be screened at The Maltings on Wednesday 30 and Thursday 31 October.

And, just in time for Hallowe’en, The Maltings will also be hosting a creative workshop with dance artist Chloë Smith at 11am on Thursday 31 October, where children can create their own fairy tales and magical creatures and explore mysterious places through dance and creative activities. Tickets are FREE for ticket holders of screenings of Royal Opera’s Wolf Witch Giant Fairy, but must be booked with The Maltings Box Office. Tickets for attending the workshop without attending the screening is £2.00 per child and FREE for accompanying adults.

For more information and to book tickets, please call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330 999 or visit our website https://www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/the-big-draw-fairytale-shadow-puppet-workshops/