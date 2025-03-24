Tenors Unlimited at Alnwick Playhouse with local choir Rock Festival Choir

Tenors Unlimited, the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’ will be performing their new show “Great Songs Tour” on Friday, May 9, 7.30pm at Alnwick Playhouse, NE66 1PQ.

They will be joined by the Rock Festival Choir, Alnwick’s renowned chamber choir, directed by Peter Brown . The new show not only features great songs from opera, but also musical theatre and pop.

Paul Martin and Jem Sharples – the dynamic duo - are back on the road again after a highly successful 18 months captivating audiences both sides of the Atlantic in their UK and USA tours. They have entertained packed houses with their fabulous harmonies, fun repartee and killer sense of humour.

Jem says: “We’re so excited to be back on the road in the UK. There’s something for everyone in our new show such as Puccini’s Nessun Dorma, Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers’ Duet, Freddie Mercury’s Barcelona, The Greatest Showman’s From Now On, You Raise Me Up, Nat King Cole’s L-O-V-E, as well as songs we’ve composed ourselves.”

Tenors Unlimited from left to right Paul Martin & Jem Sharples

See the duo in action https://youtu.be/DPb62jfT2hs

Known as the “Rat Pack of Opera” the UK’s original classical-crossover ‘man band’ brings their own blend of wit, humour, charm and vocal arrangements to their performances.

They have performed world-wide alongside such notables as Sting, Lionel Richie, Katherine Jenkins, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to name a few.

They have appeared on television, radio and at top venues such as The Royal Albert Hall and the Royal Festival Hall.

Their wide-ranging repertoire includes popular classics combined with crooner and pop favourites, as well as songs written by the guys themselves. To book tickets, visit www.tenorsunlimited.com/tour

About Rock Festival Choir

The Rock Festival Choir was formed in 2004 to celebrate the restoration of the organ in the ancient church of St Phillip and St James, in the Northumbrian village of Rock and has continued to develop its repertoire over the years. The choir usually sings unaccompanied and performs a wide range of music, both sacred and secular, from the 16th to the 21st centuries from Tudor anthems and Rachmaninov’s Vespers to Cole Porter and North East folk songs.

In recent years, the choir has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, giving concerts at the iconic Greyfriars Kirk, Canongate Kirk and at St Mary’s Cathedral.

About Tenors Unlimited

In 2019 they won The Broadway World Best Touring Show Award in the USA where they tour annually. They have had a number one selling single in the UK with “Who is He?” in aid of The Salvation Army.

Tenors Unlimited came together 20 years ago to bring their own special combination of popular opera, musical theatre, iconic classical and original songs to the world and redefine the perception of a ‘tenor’ in the 21st century. They sang at the memorial service for football legend Sir Bobby Robson and sang live at Wembley Stadium at the FA Cup final.