Teakisi to Host International Student Hangout: Navigating Challenges in the North East UK

Recognising the unique difficulties that international students may encounter, particularly in regions like the NorthEast UK, Teakisi is committed to creating a supportive environment where these challenges can be openly discussed and effectively addressed. By understanding the specific needs and concerns of international students in this region, Teakisi seeks to collaborate with them to find sustainable solutions.

"We are excited to host the International Student Hangout as an opportunity to connect with international students in the North East UK and learn about their experiences firsthand," says Salha Kaitesi, Founder and Artistic Director at Teakisi. "Our goal is to listen to their challenges and work together to find meaningful ways to overcome them. We aim to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment for international students by fostering collaboration and support."

The event will feature interactive sessions, open discussions, and networking opportunities designed to empower international students and provide them with the tools and resources needed to thrive in the North East UK. From addressing cultural adjustments to navigating academic and social challenges, participants can expect valuable insights and practical advice tailored to their needs.

Teakisi invites all international students in the NorthEast UK to join this important conversation and contribute their perspectives towards positive change. To register for the International Student Hangout and participate in shaping solutions to common challenges, click here

Don't miss this opportunity to connect with fellow students, share your experiences, and collaborate with Teakisi in making a difference. Together, we can build a supportive community for international students in the North East.

For inquiries or further information, please contact Georgia at [email protected].

About Teakisi:

Teakisi is a platform dedicated to amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities. Through collaborations, advocacy, and community-building initiatives, Teakisi strives to promote diversity, equality, and empowerment on a global scale. Teakisi provides resources, support, and a platform for connection, change and community building.