Teakisi and Home Group Present: This is Africa! A Celebration of Culture

Teakisi, in collaboration with Home Group, is thrilled to announce "This is Africa," an immersive event celebrating the vibrant cultures and customs of the African continent.

This is Africa goes beyond just a celebration; it's a symbol of unity, showcasing Africa's progress and the rich history, traditions, and contemporary dynamism that define its nations. It's a chance to experience the beauty of Africa for everyone, uniting people from all backgrounds to revel in the shared pride of being African.

What to Expect at This is Africa:

This is Africa Flier

- Feel the Rhythms: DJ Erv will take centre stage, weaving a vibrant tapestry of music that captures the diverse sounds of Africa, from traditional tunes to contemporary beats.

- A Culinary Journey: Embark on a delicious adventure with Cuisine Queen Catering, serving up an array of delectable Afro-Caribbean dishes that will tantalize your taste buds.

- Marketplace of Wonders: Discover a treasure trove of African goods at the marketplace, where each stall tells a unique story. Immerse yourself in the vibrant colours and craftsmanship as you explore and support local artisans.

- Nurturing Young Minds: The Children's Corner provides a free, interactive, and educational experience for the younger ones. Engage in arts and crafts and learn the rhythms of Africa with a drumming activity led by Mandingo Bay Warriors.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 25th, 2024

Time: 10:30 AM - 4:00 PM

Location: One Strawberry Lane, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 4BX

Tickets: £10pp (Tickets are free for children)

Join the Celebration!

Our marketplace stalls are up for grabs at a fantastic price, allowing you to be part of the action. Take up a stall and showcase your African products and services or aligns.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available; show your support for inclusivity and diversity while reaching a wider audience and gaining valuable brand exposure.

Ready to bring a touch of African flair to Newcastle?

Visit the website or contact Teakisi at 0330-133-5027 or [email protected] for more information on stalls, sponsorships, and the entire Africa Day Celebration programme.

Don’t miss the chance to be a part of This Is Africa – a celebration of unity, diversity, and the vibrant spirit of Africa.