Tales Without Borders: New Blyth Library Aims to Foster Inclusion Through Diverse Literature

A new initiative in Blyth is bridging the gap between readers and literature that reflects their identities. Led by Teakisi, a community interest company focused on promoting diversity and inclusion, "Tales Without Borders" is a library specifically designed to address the needs of minority communities. Teakisi's mission is to connect communities, broaden horizons, and promote inclusivity through the magic of books and storytelling.

The project stemmed from a crucial realisation: many community members, particularly those from minority backgrounds, expressed a difficulty finding books where they could see themselves or their experiences reflected in the characters and narratives. "Tales Without Borders" seeks to dismantle this barrier by offering a curated selection of books featuring diverse writers and protagonists.

This library goes beyond just providing access to books. Teakisi hopes to cultivate a space that fosters a sense of belonging and empowers readers to see themselves represented in the literary world. By promoting inclusivity and celebrating a rich tapestry of backgrounds, "Tales Without Borders" contributes to building stronger, more diverse communities in Blyth.

Teakisi is committed to partnering with organisations that share their vision of a more inclusive society. If your organisation is interested in collaborating on projects like "Tales Without Borders", reach out to Teakisi at [email protected] You can also visit their website to learn more about their services and how they can help create a more equitable and diverse community.