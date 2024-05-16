Swing into summer with Matfen Hall’s Pro Am Golf competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matfen Hall hosts its annual Pro Am golf competition next month.

Luxury hotel and country estate, Matfen Hall is inviting all golf enthusiasts to participate in its annual Pro Am golf competition on June 19th. Taking place on their picturesque championship golf course, amateurs and professionals will have the opportunity to play alongside each other. The tournament comprises an 18 hole and a 9 hole par 3 competition with an impressive prize of £10,000 for anyone who gets a hole in one on the 10th hole.

The participation fee is £240 plus VAT for corporates and £300 per team which must consist of three amateurs and one professional player, with the option to bring a pro or be assigned one during the day. The price includes complimentary Range balls.

The 18 hole competition amateur winners will each receive a £250 voucher and an overnight stay in a luxury suite each, while the winning professional will receive £3,000.

Matfen Hall Golf Course

Rated as one of the finest golf courses in the North East of England and as a part of the first and only five-star hotel in Northumberland, the course weaves across 300 acres of idyllic parkland with established burns and woodlands. With 27 holes of gold standard golf and a 9-hole Par-3 course, Matfen Hall offers a range of fantastic playing options for both novices and pros.

The course is equipped with smart buggies with GPS tracking, allowing players to measure distance to pin, view maps of each hole, input scores and listen to music as they drive across the scenic course. Additionally, Matfen Hall boasts the leading technology in golf – Toptracer, allowing players to visualise the flight and trajectory of their shots in real-time and elevating the driving range experience for players of all levels.