Bradley Creswick MBE, was first violin and leader of the Royal Northern Sinfonia and subsequently leader of the London Philharmonia.

He will be playing as part of a string quartet at Warkworth Memorial Hall on Friday, October 17.

Bradley has played in all the great concert halls of the world including the Royal Albert Hall, Carnegie Hall, la Scala Milan and Berlin Philharmonie.

He has played with or accompanied the greatest classical musicians of the last 40 years including Yehudi Menuhin, Andre Previn, Daniel Barenboim, Simon Rattle, Nigel Kennedy and Pavarotti.

Bradley in relaxed mood

Forming the string quartet with Bradley will be Iona Brown, Mike Gerrard and Gabriel Waite. The programme will consist of Nordic folk arrangements, Shostakovich 8 and Dvorak American.

Doors and bar open at 7pm for a 7:30pm concert. Book tickets by emailing [email protected] (Tel: 01665 711388) for payment (£15) on the door, cash only. Further details of this and future concerts on the Hall's website at wwmh.uk