Something spooky for everybody this half-term

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is hosting its programme of half-term and Halloween events and, as with previous years, the public won’t be spooked by the prices.

Most of the wildlife charity’s half term events are being held at Northumberlandia in Cramlington, under the watchful eye of the Lady of the North.

On Saturday 25th October, between 11:00am and noon and 1:00pm and 2:00pm, there will be two Mystical Halloween Stories sessions with local storyteller Jim Grant, who is guaranteed to enthral with his mystical stories about nature and the landscape.

The annual Halloween Pumpkin Trail will be running between Saturday 25th and Friday 31st October. Between 10:00am and 3:00pm, visitors will be able to hunt for twelve pumpkins around the Northumberlandia woodland and learn fascinating facts about spooky creatures, via a downloadable trail.

On Friday 31st October, between 10:30am and 12:30pm and 1:00pm and 3:00pm, there will be den building, Halloween crafts, peatland folklore stories, and bugs and beasties hunts as part of the wildlife charity’s new Championing Nature project.

At Weetslade Country Park on the outskirts of Newcastle, between Saturday 25th October and Sunday 2nd November, between 10:00am and 3:00pm daily, there will be the opportunity to download a self-guide trail and enjoy the autumn colours of the site as well as find out more about the wildlife that calls the site home.

On Friday 31st October, between 10:00am and noon, the events team will be hosting its popular Doggy Spooktacular event on the former colliery site which always guaranteed to attract pooches in all manner of Halloween costumes.

Further up the coast at the Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre at Druridge Bay, the wildlife charity’s Nextdoor Nature Northumberland project team will be hosting two half term wood workshops.

On Thursday 30th there will be the chance to build a bird box to give garden birds a safe place to nest and on Friday 31st October, there will be the opportunity to build a bug hotel to provide a cosy home for garden insects. Both events run between 1:00pm and 3:00pm both days.

Some events are bookable, some are drop-in, some are free, and some have a small charge. For more information visit www.nwt.org.uk/events

The free events have been made possible by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, The Land Trust, Wimbledon and Emirates, and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the North East Combined Authority Investment Fund, with the North East Combined Authority as the lead authority.