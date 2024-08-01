Siccar Point: Diving into Deep Time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Siccar Point is known around the world as the place where James Hutton showed that the earth is dynamic, continually renewing itself over unimaginable periods of time. It is also a dramatic and beautiful location amongst the cliffs of the Berwickshire coast. On Tuesday morning 6th August, local expert Dr Ian Kille of Northumbrian Earth will lead a walk to explore this remarkable location. The walk will be approximately 4km long. To access the unconformity on the foreshore there is a long very steep tricky slope. This part of the walk is optional. Strong boots are required and some may find walking poles helpful. To join the walk email [email protected]. Details can be found on the Northumbrian Earth website: https://www.northumbrianearth.co.uk/event/139-siccar-point-berwick-rocks

History and geology are woven together in this internationally famous geological site. It is here that James Hutton along with his 2 companians, James Black and John Playfair set sail from Dunglas Burn and found themselves giddy from the dizzying depth of time which this locality revealed. Siccar Point is not just fabulous for the astonishing clarity with which the geology tells us about deep time, but is set in a stunning location which altogether makes it a place that absolutely has to be visited and revisited. This walk will allow a step by step exploration of the windows in time represented by each of the Silurian greywackes folded upright and the casually tilted layers of Devonian sandstone and conglomerate above.