Shopping centre visitors encouraged to make a poppy tribute

In a heartfelt tribute to those who have defended our freedoms, Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure invites the community to participate in a special Remembrance event until Saturday, November 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative is dedicated to honouring the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces, their families, the emergency services, and all who have lost their lives due to conflict or terrorism.

Visitors to the Cramlington shopping centre are encouraged to take a poppy and write a personalised tribute to honour someone special. These tributes will then be displayed on a remembrance wall within the mall, creating a powerful visual representation of gratitude and respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For every £1 donation made for each poppy, Manor Walks will plant a poppy seed within the shopping centre grounds, nurturing a field of remembrance that will bloom in summer 2025. This poignant campaign not only commemorates those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom but also contributes to the vital work of the Royal British Legion (RBL), with all funds raised going directly to support their initiatives.

A poppy in tribute

Additionally, the Royal British Legion will have a promotional stand outside of Warren James for those wishing to make further poppy donations.

As a community, the shopping centre will also observe a moment of silence on Sunday 10th and Monday 11th November at 11am, reflecting on the sacrifices made by those who served.

Nick Lambert, Centre Manager at Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure, stated, “This Remembrance, we invite everyone to join us in honouring the bravery and sacrifices of our service members. Our Poppy in Tribute campaign is a meaningful way to remember those who have given so much for our freedom. Together, we can create a legacy of remembrance and gratitude.”