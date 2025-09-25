Set Starters to host spooktacular launch event in Middlesbrough

A brand-new celebration of horror cinema is coming to Middlesbrough this October, as Fear Screen prepares to unleash its official launch party – an evening of terrifying films, creative challenges and a first look at the future of independent horror.

Independent horror cinema takes centre stage this October with the official launch of Fear Screen – a new platform for filmmakers and fans alike.

Middlesbrough is set to welcome a brand-new celebration of horror cinema as Fear Screen prepares to host its launch party on Wednesday 29 October 2025, from 17:00 until 23:00 at 16 Whitehouse Street, TS5 4BY.

Developed by Set Starters, the non-profit organisation supporting new entrants into the UK film and television industry, Fear Screen is dedicated to giving independent filmmakers a stage to share their boldest, strangest, and most spine-tingling creations.

The launch event will feature a hand-picked selection of short and feature-length horror films, promising to shock, disturb and delight audiences. It will also premiere the results of the 48 Hours Later Film Challenge, a high-pressure contest running from 24–26 October, where filmmakers have just two days to write, shoot, and edit a complete horror film. These freshly created works will make their debut on the big screen at the launch, offering audiences an exclusive first look at the creativity and resilience of independent talent.

In addition, the evening will mark the official opening of submissions for the inaugural Fear Screen Film Festival, a major new event set to unfold across three days in October 2026. The festival will provide a platform for both emerging and established voices in horror, with a programme celebrating everything from classic chills to experimental nightmares.

Tickets for the launch are available now via Fatsoma, but numbers are strictly limited. Horror fans are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

For tickets and further information, visit: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/xwww34jv/launch-party.