Scouts from Northumberland complete 50KM Challenge Event

Scouts and volunteers from Northumberland have been praised by Chief Scout Dwayne Fields for completing the Southern 50 50KM challenge hike event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event celebrates 45 years since the first Southern 50, with Scouts taking on routes passing through the counties of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Oxfordshire.

The annual Southern 50 Event is a prestigious challenge hike, one of the longest running events of its type in the UK. The event is a test of good orienteering skills as well as teamwork. The route is not disclosed until the day of the event so all teams entering have the same chance of winning a trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields praised the team’s unwavering determination and teamwork, as they tackled the impressive distance. “The team from Northumberland showed real determination to finish the 50KM course, I was delighted to meet them at the finish to hear about the skills they had learnt and challenges they had overcome," he said.

Katherine Shaw and team for 50KM Challenge

"All the young people and volunteers involved in the event are a great example of what’s brilliant about Scouts. They worked as a team, had fun and learnt new skills along the way.”

Participant Katherine Shaw said: “This is my first time taking part in Southern 50. My feet are sore but we’re enjoying being outside, even if it is a bit wet. We’ve really used our Scout skills to take on the challenge."