Scouting for all in Benton

Benton District Scouts now offers exciting activities and adventures for boys and girls aged 14 to 17 across two units. Without the support of the local community and volunteers, this wouldn’t be possible. The support shown to the group is reciprocated and the young people endeavour to pour back into their local space and beyond.

Success breeds success and Scouting is no different. Scouting in Benton is thriving and due to the demand, a new Explorer Scout Unit has launched – Falcon Explorers.

Falcon Explorers opened in Summer 2024 due to the demand of the young people I the area. The district now run Benton East Explorer Unit and Falcon Explorer Unit on different nights across the week which means more young people can access Scouting and its all-encompassing programme of activities and events.

After looking at the combined experience of volunteers, the Young Leader Explorer Unit was also developed, which offers a training programme for Explorer Scouts to support other sections within a Scout Group. Since its inception over 30 16-18 year olds have successfully completed the programme and developed their own skills while providing skills for life for younger members.

Explorer Scouts at a camp fire

With over 200 activities to choose from, abseiling to zorbing, the volunteers in Benton Scouting District help young people grow and develop into well rounded adults and develop skills for life.

The fun of Scouting doesn’t end when you become an adult. The group of adult volunteers get to learn, experience and grow through adventure, too. Did you know 79% of volunteers do it because they enjoy it? Scouts provides support, friendship and memories to last a lifetime - for everyone involved.

Benton District Scouts are now looking to grow the youngest section, Squirrels – for 4 and 5 year olds. There are three exciting Squirrel Dreys already operational in the area and the demand for more is ever-present. The benefits of Scouting truly transcend all ages.

Benton District Scouts are always keen to welcome new adults to their Scouting family. Interested? Or know someone who might be? Please reach out to [email protected] or visit www.bentonscouts.org.uk for more information.