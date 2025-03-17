Sari Schorr to premier new studio album in full during UK headline tour this Spring

US chart-topping American singer-songwriter Sari Schorr is returning to UK stages to perform 14 headline shows in April and May – and has announced she will premiere her new album in full at each of her UK dates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a time when streaming dominates the consumption of music albums in the UK, Sari has decided to ensure her concert-going fans are the very first people to hear her new studio album, which is due for official release on August 1. In addition to playing the new album in full at every UK date, ticket-buyers will also receive a free streaming link to the new studio album at the end of each show – four months before the album is officially released worldwide, in download and physical formats.

For her return to the UK this April, Sari’s new Spring tour will have a completely different format to all previous UK shows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· The set will be split into two halves – the new album will be played live in the first half and, after an interval, the second half of the show will comprise of requests from the audience drawing on Sari’s recorded catalogue. This will make every show different.

Sari Schorr Tour 2025

· Sari will be bringing a new band line up to the UK, and for the first time, featuring two guitarists in the band: Ash Wilson and Jamie Walker.

· In addition, the music videos for the singles from the forthcoming album will be filmed during the UK tour. A live album will also be recorded, and this physical album release will feature one track from each of the 13 venues hosting Sari’s UK tour.

Sari comments: “Rock and blues today is all about live music, and the grassroots clubs and theatres around the UK need to be supported. According to industry reports, one UK venue is being forced to close its doors every fortnight and we all need to work a lot harder to protect the future of live music on our doorstep. That’s why I am putting my live audience first this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My new studio album is the best thing I’ve done but rather than chase chart numbers, I want the people who support live shows to hear it first. New music has to be a thank you for those who stand up for artists and help keen local venues open. We will also be recording a live version of the new studio album during the tour and shooting single videos at several shows – so, in every sense, I’m hoping to walk the talk on supporting local venues and saying a big thank you to those music fans that help keep them open.”

Sari Schorr has collaborated with artists such as Walter Trout, Kiefer Sutherland, Marianne Faithfull and with Robin Trower charted a #1 Billboard album in the United States. Her UK tour dates for her Spring headline tour comprise of:

· 24 April – Derby, The Flowerpot

· 25 April - Buckley, The Tivoli

· 26 April – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

· 27 April – Newcastle, Zerox

· 29 April – Hull, New Adelphi Club

· 30 April – Glasgow, Stereo

· 1 May – Manchester, YES

· 2 May – Sheffield, Greystones

· 3 May – Norwich, Waterfront

· 6 May – Bristol, Louisiana

· 7 May – Cardiff, Acapela Studio

· 8 May – Bath, Chapel Arts Centre

· 9 May – Hastings, The Carlisle

· 10 May – London, Bush Hall

For information and tickets please visit: https://www.sarischorr.com/uk2025