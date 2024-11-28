Santa Paws is coming to Cramlington

Get ready for a pawsitively magical Christmas experience as Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure opens its first-ever Santa’s Grotto for animals inside their giant festive bauble. This unique event will allow pet owners to bring their furry friends to meet Santa and get into the holiday spirit like never before.

Join the shopping centre on Saturday 7th, 14th and 21st December from 4pm until 6pm for this free event, where your four-legged companions can step inside Santa’s Grotto, take photos on a festive pet sleigh, and enjoy the magic of the season with their humans. All pets will take away a special Christmas treat for being a good boy or girl.

In addition to the grotto visit, there is also a competition where one lucky pet will win a £50 Christmas hamper of treats. To enter, scan the QR code at the grotto and sign up for your chance to win.

Victoria Malloy, Marketing Officer at Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure said, “Last year, we were inundated with requests from customers who wanted to bring their pets to see Santa. While we unfortunately can't accommodate animals within the centre, we truly didn’t want them to miss out on the festive fun. That’s why we’ve gone the extra mile to create this exciting new event, specially designed so that pets can experience their own magical moment with Santa.”

After visiting Santa Paws, guests can relax and enjoy a meal or festive drinks at Manor Walks dog-friendly venue, Coltello Lounge. With a warm, welcoming atmosphere, Coltello Lounge is the perfect place to unwind after a fun-filled visit with Santa.

To book your place visit www.manorwalks.co.uk/events/santa-paws/