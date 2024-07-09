Region's legacy event aims to turn the spotlight on MND research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading experts in motor neurone disease (MND) research from the University of Newcastle will be among the speakers at a special event being held in the city later this month.

Professor Andrew Blamire, Professor Mark Baker and Dr Fiona LeBeau will give a unique insight into the innovative research they are conducting, which aims to aid diagnosis of MND and develop a potential new treatment, in partnership with the MND Translational Fund and LifeArc, who are helping to fund the project.

Money which has been gifted to the MND Association through Wills is being used to fund ground-breaking research into this devastating disease which affects up to 5,000 adults in the UK at any one time. Supporters from across the city are being invited to attend the event, at Newcastle Falcons Rugby Club on July 17 to learn more.

Legacy Marketing Manager, Emma Fellows said: “Leaving a gift to the Association in your Will is a really powerful way to support the fight against MND. It enables us to fund even more of the research which will improve our understanding of this devastating disease, leading to the development of potential new treatments and ultimately, a cure.

“This event will give the experts the chance to explain more about the work they are doing now and how your support could help us to achieve a lasting legacy of a world free from MND.”

Mohammed Yasin was diagnosed with MND in 2022, having first experienced problems with his spine and lower back in 2020. He has volunteered to take part in research projects and has pledged to leave a gift to the Association in his Will. He will be attending the event to learn more.

He said: “I have been very interested in MND research and trials, since my diagnosis.

"That’s really the reason I wanted to attend the Legacy Event in Newcastle later this month, to understand what research is going on behind the scenes, whether there’s been a breakthrough into the disease and the causes.”

To register for the event email [email protected] or call 01604 611799.