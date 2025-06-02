Rare marine plant focus of new arts project in coastal town

The rare marine plant seagrass is to be the subject of a new arts project centered around the coastal town of Amble in Northumberland.

Arts organisation Dovecote Street Arts, based in Amble, has partnered with the Stronger Shores Team working within Durham Wildlife Trust to deliver a new creative programme that will raise awareness amongst the local community surrounding seagrass. Stronger Shores Engagement Officer Blair Watson explains, “Alongside the other habitats investigated through Stronger Shores, kelp forests & oyster reefs, seagrass meadows are a key focus of ours in understanding how we can protect our coasts against the effects of coastal erosion and flooding."

He goes on to say: “We’ve chosen to work with groups in Amble, as alongside Lindisfarne, it is one of the only areas in Northumberland, and in fact the wider North East, where you can find seagrass. Seagrass is important as it helps to retain sediment which slows coastal erosion, provides a vital habitat to marine life, and is also extremely effective at carbon capture, aiding in the fight against climate change. Our project is looking at how we can enhance areas of seagrass, whilst understanding the full range of services that this marine habitat can provide, and working with the community is a key part of making this work viable.”

Dovecote Street Arts co-director Luke McTaggart adds: “We’re thrilled to be working with Stronger Shores to raise awareness surrounding seagrass in our local community. The name of the project ‘The North Side’ makes reference to the colloquial name of the area of dunes & mudflats where the seagrass is located. We wanted to use this name to help give local people ownership over the work we are doing. We’ve been exploring lots of ideas through our network of artists and monthly ‘Crit’ meetings and it’s clear there is a real depth of response to the issues we’ve been raising. Being from such a beautiful part of the world it’s natural that people are keen to work to protect the landscape and environment.”

Figure 2: The group of local artists selected to have their work printed onto banners to celebrate the launch of seagrass-themed arts project, ‘The North Side’, in Amble, Northumberland. Left to right: Ann O’Toole, Ali Rowland, Lorraine Udell, Cathy Greenhalgh, Ian MacKarill & Debbie Birt.

The project has been launched with the commissioning of a series of banners featuring artwork from local artists displayed during the town’s Puffin Festival, an annual event drawing crowds in their thousands. Luke explains, “we felt this was a great way to launch the project by helping to both platform local artists work, whilst also exposing the themes of the project to a wide audience. There’s also a thematic link between the project and the Puffin Festival, owing to the way seagrass serves as a habitat for marine life in the food chain, which in turn supports our local seabird colonies. The presence of these colonies also being vital parts of our local economy and tourist industry. It really is one big interconnected cycle and we are approaching it that way through the work we are doing.”

He extended congratulations to artists, Debbie Birt, Ian MacKarill, Cathy Greenhalgh, Ann O’Toole, Ali Rowland and Lorraine Udell, who each had work selected for the banner designs.

Over the coming months Dovecote Street Arts will be running a series of free workshops both for local art groups in the area, as well as for members of the public that are keen to take part. All of the work will be collated into a freely available publication that will feature the artwork created, displayed alongside written responses from local writers & poets. Anyone interested in taking part is urged to email: [email protected] to be kept informed. The Dovecote Street Arts team also urge people to follow them on their social media channels to see images of the project as it progresses.

The Stronger Shores project is funded by DEFRA as part of the £200 million Flood and Coastal Innovation Programmes which is managed by the Environment Agency. The programmes will drive innovation in flood and coastal resilience and adaptation to a changing climate.