Race to Ripon Racecourse to snap up Spring Autojumble bargains

Does someone in your household have a New Year’s car renovation project, vintage vehicle restoration, or garage clear-out that’s already grinding to a halt?

Land Rover Monthly Magazine’s incredibly popular Land Rover, 4x4 and Vintage Autojumble is racing to the rescue, taking over Ripon Racecourse on Sunday, March 2 and packing it with bargains, inspiration and like-minded enthusiasts.

The perfect opportunity to snap up a steal, grab that elusive part, or pocket some cash while freeing up space, the outdoor event offers a wealth of new, used, old, obsolete and rare Land Rover, 4x4 and vintage spares, parts and accessories from all eras - and that’s just for starters.

Ripon’s excellent accessible grass and hardstanding areas will be packed with a wide range of treasures, from tools, parts and off-road accessories to farm memorabilia and full-size vehicles, tractors and machinery. With plenty for everyone, you’ll also find barn, yard, and shed clear-outs, agri-jumble, even camping gear and ex-army surplus.

Or turn your garage’s, workshop’s and shed’s unwanted items- someone else’s treasure- into cash by booking your sales plot: great inspiration for a swift spring clean! With trading open 9.30am – 2pm, there’s plenty of time to rummage, trade, barter, swap tips and chat over a cuppa with like-minded enthusiasts.

A great opportunity for family time and shared projects, under-16s go free, and dogs are not only warmly welcomed, but encouraged to participate in their very own ‘Dog of the Day’ competition!

LRM event organiser Steve Miller says: “Ripon Racecourse’s great facilities, glorious countryside backdrop and easy accessibility from all directions always make this a busy, bustling event. Bargains are guaranteed, and you might just turn up a gem, so head over and enjoy a great treasure hunt in the spring sunshine!”

Conveniently located near the A1M, with clear event signage from all major routes and ample free parking. Find all the latest news, updates, directions, and savings on tickets booked online at https://bit.ly/lrmautojumbleriponmar, or simply turn up on the day. Either way: it’s a date!