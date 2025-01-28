Queen’s Hall unveils 2025 spring season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Queen’s Hall Arts Centre in Hexham has announced its new spring season, including an unmissable new production of Michael Morpurgo’s compelling sequel to War Horse, big names from the UK comedy circuit, family shows, theatre and live music – and tickets are now on sale!

Artistic Director Katy Taylor said, “After our busiest Christmas period to date, we’ve worked hard to present another exciting programme this spring which will see us welcome some of the best touring theatre, live music and stand-up comedy shows to Hexham alongside presenting brilliant stories and talent from right here in the North East.”

After a hugely successful premiere in Newcastle in 2023, Tiny Fragments of Beautiful Light comes to Queen’s Hall on Wednesday 19 February. Described by the Guardian as “fizzy, funny [and] heartfelt”, this funny, joyful play is inspired by Northumberland writer Allison Davies’ diagnosis of autism, celebrating the freedom of living authentically.

Other theatre highlights include the return of award-winning Durham based Elysium Theatre Company with The Moth. Inspired by a true story, The Moth is a thriller that deals with war, race, the legacy of history, the power of our actions, the quest for redemption and the limits of forgiveness. Hexham audiences can see the world premiere at Queen’s Hall on 27 February - 1 March.

Carl Hutchinson returns to Queen's Hall on Friday 7 March.

That is followed by Levantes Dance Theatre’s The Band on Wednesday 12 March. With striking aesthetics and a rousing soundtrack, don’t miss this quirky, humorous display of desperate ambition and blind affection told through awe-inspiring dance, theatre and circus.

Horror fans are in for a treat with The Haunting of Blaine Manor written and directed by Joe O’Byrne on Saturday 15 March as well a unique evening of mystery and intrigue as author Chris Wood delves into the dark and sinister world of theatre tragedies in Death in the Theatre on Wednesday 19 March.

After Michael Morpurgo’s Little Manfred delighted Queen’s Hall audiences back in 2023, this May sees Morpurgo's compelling sequel to War Horse arrive in town. Farm Boy is a moving account of the changing face of the English countryside and a beautifully crafted reminder that stories really can reach out across the generations. Tickets for performances on Tuesday 13 May are now on sale.

Following a raft of sold-out stand-up shows including Jason Manford, Mark Watson and Clinton Baptiste, there’s another jam-packed comedy line-up on offer! The venue is set start the year by welcoming one of the most exciting emerging new stars in the UK’s live stand-up scene, as Edinburgh native Connor Burns performs on Wednesday 5 February with support from Matt Reed.

Fairport Convention play Queen's Hall on Friday 14 February.

Expect an armada of playful, wicked humour from Spain’s best export comedian Ignacio Lopez on Sunday 23 February and "The country's leading musical satirist" (The Times) Mitch Benn visits on Thursday 6 March.

Carl Hutchinson is back with his Today Years Old tour on Friday 7 March. Rich in observations and exaggerated physical comedy, a night out with this Geordie is guaranteed to have you belly laughing from start to finish.

Spring family shows get underway on Saturday 22 February with award-winning folk duo Megson who will blend their infectious mix of heavenly vocals and lush harmonies into a gentle, entertaining concert especially for younger children.

For half term, the venue is calling all trainee detectives for an unmissable board-game style theatre show that invites audiences aged 7+ to solve The Mystery of Queen’s Hall on Wednesday 26 February.

Tiny Fragments of Beautiful Light on Wednesday 19 February.

Featuring a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets, the critically acclaimed production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show lands on Sunday 23 March.

In the Easter holidays, bold and funny adventure story for little rebels, Three Little Vikings, will arrive to inspire little ones aged 3+ and Flibbertigibbet Theatre’s The Farmer and The Clown presents a story of an unexpected friendship for all ages, told through physical comedy and dance on Tuesday 22 April. The Amazing Bubble Man will amaze crowds with his spell-binding bubbles on Wednesday 23 April.

Live music highlights include British folk-rock legends Fairport Convention who return to the venue on Valentine’s Day.

World class tributes to the Bee Gees, Kate Bush, Bryan Adams and the Eagles also feature and Voices of Rock: The Rock Legends Tribute Show on Saturday 22 March promises an electrifying celebration of rock’s greatest icons, featuring powerhouse performances of Def Leppad, Guns On Roses, and Motley Cruel.

Megson bring their Family Folk show to the venue on Saturday 22 February.

One of England’s most revered folk performers, widely acknowledged as one of the finest acoustic and slide guitar players in the world, Martin Simpson plays on Saturday 29 March.

Lindisfarne fans are invited to join Ray Laildaw and Billy Mitchell for a celebration of the iconic band’s music and memories, laughter and loss with The Lindisfarne Story on Sunday 6 April.

International singing stars Graeme Danby and Valerie Reid are leaving behind the great opera stages of the world to bring a new show to the more intimate surroundings of Queen’s Hall as part of a tour celebrating Songs of the North East on Friday 11 April.

For more information or to book tickets visit www.queenshall.co.uk or call the box office on 01434 652 477.

