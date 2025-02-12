Queen’s Hall invites local residents and businesses to help Hexham shine bright this half term
People of all ages are encouraged to have fun coming up with an idea around the theme for the first year of “Share your story”.
Black paper and coloured tissue work best to create designs that can be displayed in windows and lit using lights from inside the home. For inspiration and handy hints, visit Queen’s Hall’s website for more information and a step-by-step activity sheet.
And, if you need some materials to start your design, you can collect a pack of donated materials from the Queen’s Hall Box Office, open Monday - Saturday, 10am-12pm & 1-4pm.
Once your window display is finished, you’ll need to light your design between 6 - 9pm on Friday 28 February & Saturday 1 March for passersbys to admire. Make sure you make time to go window wandering yourself and share your finds on social media using #WindowfulHexham to let other people know where to find displays.
Queen’s Hall Artistic Director Katy Taylor explained: “With the support of the North East Combined Authority, we are delighted to be bringing what promises to be another wonderful community project to Hexham.
"Following in the steps of Hexham Lantern Parade and Animating Hexham, we know people will take us up on the invitation to get involved and help Hexham shine bright.”
More information can be found on the Queen’s Hall Website: www.queenshall.co.uk.