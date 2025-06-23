Queen Elizabeth High School return to Hexham venue with new exhibition

The artists are showing their work made for their A-level studies this year and last year. Some have already completed further creative courses and careers at Newcastle College, earning places at prestigious art schools across the UK.

The exhibition title is derived from two 2024 A-level subject titles set by the exam board, together they refer to the extraordinary formative and creative experiences that have inspired the students’ work on show. We all have vivid memories of our teenage years, and at a time when society is questioning the influences on our younger people, exhibition visitors can connect with the striking images created, reflecting on the young artists’ viewpoints and our own memories.

William Pym, Art Teacher at Queen Elizabeth High School, commented: “The exhibition shows some remarkable painting with quite diverse scenes and images of teenage life. For example, Zara Pretorious’ beautiful painting of a girl quietly reading in bed has found many admirers. The eclectic collage by Imogen Witheat shows the dynamic energy of Newcastle station and the influence of time on our busy lives. Meanwhile, Sophie Lauder‘s amazing large scale drawing focuses in on a young person’s face emphasising the concerns in some young lives. Some students have made art with different media for example, Graphics and Photography student Bob Rowe who presents a unique character design project created on computer and made in 3 dimensions. Bob’s beautiful film work is also showcased with more graphic design work in a show reel in the main gallery. Photography is the centre of attention in the upper gallery with a rotating projection of 20 student’s photography and more framed work with varied subjects to delight visitors coming to summer performances at Queens’ Hall.”

Vivid Memories is on display until 6 July in Gallery One and Two at Queen’s Hall (Monday – Saturday, 10am – 4pm) and is free to visit (no tickets required, donations welcome). Find out more about the exhibition here.

1 . Contributed Student Sophie Lauder with their work Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Student Imogen Witheat with their work Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Student Bob Rowe with their work Photo: Submitted Photo Sales