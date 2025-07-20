Prog Rock comes to Holy Island

St Mary’s Parish Church on the Holy Island of Lindisfarne is delighted to present “A Day of Iona Music and More…” on Saturday, July 26, 2025 – a unique celebration of the music and legacy of the pioneering Celtic progressive band Iona. This special event features performances and personal insights from key Iona members past and present, in a setting of exceptional spiritual and historical significance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award winning multi-instrumentalist Dave Bainbridge joins forces with Lord of The Dance vocalist/instrumentalist Sally Minnear to bring a spellbinding set of music that will, in equal measure, have you jigging in (or out of!) your seat or bring a tear to your eye. A compelling mix of powerful and ethereal vocal songs (including the occasional emotive Gaelic ballad), instrumental tracks (jigs / reels / slow airs / evolving soundscapes), and virtuoso improvisation on keyboards, electric guitar, bouzouki and cowbell!

Co-founder of Iona along with David Fitzgerald, Dave is an internationally acclaimed guitarist, keyboardist and composer. He has released numerous solo albums and collaborated with artists including Lifesigns, Strawbs, Colin Blunstone, DBA (with Geoff Downes of Yes), Jack Bruce, Celtish and Troy Donockley (Nightwish). His music weaves Celtic, classical, ambient, and rock elements into deeply spiritual soundscapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside Dave and Sally, will be multi-instrumentalist and Iona co-founder, David Fitzgerald, whose lyrical playing on saxophones, flutes, and whistles helped define the band’s signature sound. David has released acclaimed solo works (Columcille, Lux Aeterna) and collaborated with Adrian Snell, Graham Kendrick, and Dave Bainbridge. A graduate in music, David brings both academic and emotional depth to his artistry.

David Fitzgerald, Sally Minnear, Dave Bainbridge, performing in Durham Cathedral in 2019.

Also joining is award winning percusionist Terl Bryant, former Iona drummer, Terl has played with Peter Gabriel, John Paul Jones (Led Zep), Martin Barre (Jethro Tull), Peter Murphy (Bauhaus), Iona, Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey), Faith Hill (Grammy artist), Matt Redman (Grammy artist), Barbara Dickson, Louise Redknapp, The Honeyz amongst others.

On the 26th July the day will be split into two. Firstly an afternoon event which invites audiences to hear the story of how David Fitzgerald and Dave Bainbridge first met, the inspirations behind their collaboration, and how the Iona project was born. They’ll reflect on the early music, the creative process, and the band's deep connection to the spiritual landscape of the British Isles. They will be joined by Sally Minnear and Terl Bryant, both of whom have played vital roles in continuing the Iona legacy. Together, they will explore how Iona’s music has evolved over time and remains relevant and moving to this day. The event will include rare musical illustrations, personal storytelling, and a chance for the audience to ask questions in an intimate and reflective setting.

That evening, there will be 'An Evening of Iona Music and more...'. This will begin with an opening solo set from world-class drummer and percussionist Terl Bryant, a long-time Iona contributor known for his dynamic, expressive performances that unite technical brilliance with spiritual depth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terl will then join Dave Bainbridge, Sally Minnear, and David Fitzgerald for a powerful and emotionally rich second half – a performance featuring music from across Iona’s celebrated catalogue, as well as other pieces they have had links with. It promises to be a fusion of Celtic roots, progressive rock, and sacred inspiration.

David Fitzgerald, Sally Minnear, Dave Bainbridge, performing in Durham Cathedral in 2019.

Together, these four musicians will create an immersive concert experience in the evocative and historic setting of St Mary’s Church.

Tickets (£15 / per event or £25 for both) and more info from: https://concerts.stmarysholyisland.org

Capacity is limited – early booking strongly recommended.