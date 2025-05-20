Pretty Woman Outdoor Cinema Experience at Alnwick Castle

A fantastic outdoor cinema experience with a showing of the classic Pretty Woman at Alnwick Castle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pack a picnic, bring a blanket or camping chair and enjoy Pretty Woman on a huge open-air screen under the stars in the stunning grounds of Alnwick Castle in Northumberland.

Plus music to enjoy before the movie with a soundtrack of specially curated songs.

Gates open 6pm, film starts 7.30pm.

Get your friends, family and loved ones together for a night to remember!

Experience the magic of the UK’s No.1 outdoor cinema shows with Adventure Cinema!