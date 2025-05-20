Pretty Woman Outdoor Cinema Experience at Alnwick Castle

By Caitlin Barr
Contributor
Published 20th May 2025, 15:33 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 08:04 BST
A fantastic outdoor cinema experience with a showing of the classic Pretty Woman at Alnwick Castle.

Pack a picnic, bring a blanket or camping chair and enjoy Pretty Woman on a huge open-air screen under the stars in the stunning grounds of Alnwick Castle in Northumberland.

Most Popular

Plus music to enjoy before the movie with a soundtrack of specially curated songs.

Gates open 6pm, film starts 7.30pm.

Get your friends, family and loved ones together for a night to remember!

Experience the magic of the UK’s No.1 outdoor cinema shows with Adventure Cinema!

Related topics:Alnwick CastleNorthumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice