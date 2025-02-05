Popular charity golf day to return to Northumberland with new headline sponsor

The Percy Hedley Foundation’s inaugural Charity Golf Day is set to return on July 1, backed by new headline sponsor Pin Point Recruitment.

Taking place on the 18-hole Lee Westwood Filly Course, situated in the grounds of the Close House Estate, the event offers stunning views of the Tyne Valley area of Northumberland.

Last year’s Charity Golf Day raised almost £11,000 towards the Percy Hedley Foundation, with this year target over £15,000.

Supported by employment experts Pin Point Recruitment, the day will include a shotgun start, a breakfast roll and a two-course meal after in the clubhouse. There will be fundraising challenges with prizes to win along the way, as well as a practice area and use of the driving range.

Close House Golf Courseplaceholder image
Close House Golf Course

With more than half of the team slots already filled, local businesses and individuals are encouraged to secure their places as soon as possible.

Marc Findlay, Branch Manager of Pin Point Recruitment said: “We’re proud to be the new headline sponsors of The Percy Hedley Foundation’s Charity Golf Day. The Golf Day is a great opportunity to enjoy some healthy competition in a beautiful setting, all while supporting an important North East disability charity.

"I have seen firsthand what incredible work the foundation does and to have the opportunity to help give something back is a real honour. Some of the prizes up for grabs this year aren’t to be missed!”

John Preston, CEO of The Percy Hedley Foundation said: “2025’s Golf Day is shaping up to be our biggest and best yet, and we couldn’t be more excited to have Pin Point Recruitment as our headline sponsor. Their incredible support will play a key role in making this event truly unforgettable, all while helping us raise vital funds for the Foundation.”

Marc Findlay of Pin Point Recruitment at Northern Counties School, The Percy Hedley Foundationplaceholder image
Marc Findlay of Pin Point Recruitment at Northern Counties School, The Percy Hedley Foundation

Last year’s competitions included a hole in one challenge to win a brand new KIA EV6 Horizon, a raffle, and prizes for the top three ranking teams.

Those interested should visit https://www.percyhedley.org.uk/golf-day/ for more information.

