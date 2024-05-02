Pollinator paradise planned at Stobhill Link's Community Garden

Community gardeners at local charity Stobhill Link, are changing the way they garden this year to benefit pollinators and create a beautiful space to be in.
By Elaine SkinnerContributor
Published 2nd May 2024, 12:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Community Garden at Stobhill Link, Morpeth was created followng the demolition of garages five years ago with materials from the demoltion being reused to build accessible raised beds.

When making plans for the year ahead, volunteers have decided to move away from traditional planting and focus on planting to benefit wildlife, in particular pollinating insects including bees and butterflies. The garden is a valuable outdoor space at Stobhill Link: by planting for wildlife the Garden Club plan to create a beautiful and sensory environment for the charity's clubs, get togethers and the local community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In their planters at the front of Stobhill Link, they will move away from traditional summer bedding, which has little wildlife interest, using instead a range of colourful annual and perennial plants which are pollinator friendly.

If you are interested in getting involved, give them a ring on 01670 519575, call in at 37 Shields Road, NE61 2SA (weekdays 9am till 2pm) or email them: [email protected].