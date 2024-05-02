Pollinator paradise planned at Stobhill Link's Community Garden
The Community Garden at Stobhill Link, Morpeth was created followng the demolition of garages five years ago with materials from the demoltion being reused to build accessible raised beds.
When making plans for the year ahead, volunteers have decided to move away from traditional planting and focus on planting to benefit wildlife, in particular pollinating insects including bees and butterflies. The garden is a valuable outdoor space at Stobhill Link: by planting for wildlife the Garden Club plan to create a beautiful and sensory environment for the charity's clubs, get togethers and the local community.
In their planters at the front of Stobhill Link, they will move away from traditional summer bedding, which has little wildlife interest, using instead a range of colourful annual and perennial plants which are pollinator friendly.
If you are interested in getting involved, give them a ring on 01670 519575, call in at 37 Shields Road, NE61 2SA (weekdays 9am till 2pm) or email them: [email protected].