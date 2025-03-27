Plan a crackin' Easter break and be in with the chance of winning a birthday party
Ditch the bunny holes for crazy golf holes atMulligans Newcastlethis Easter Holidays! No need to (egg) hunt for family fun as Mulligans is sure to ‘putt’ a smile on the whole family’s face.
Mulligans Newcastle centres around two crazy golf courses: one 18-hole space-themed course and one 9-hole course with an inventor’s lair theme. The venue is also home to additional activities including electro-darts, pool, ping pong and brand-new arcade games.
Split into zones, the venue has a full bar, with bespoke cocktail stations and offers a range of sharing plates to fuel all the fun.
Mulligans Newcastle is open each day of the Easter Holidays, including Bank Holidays, to ensure non-stop family fun.
What’s more, families can enter a social media colouring competition, from Friday 11th April to be in with the chance of winning a birthday party at Mulligans Newcastle for 10 people.
To book a session, visit the website.