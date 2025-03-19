People encouraged to share flooding stories and fears to aid change

Residents are being urged to have their say at a series of meetings across the North East, including in Gateshead, aimed at raising awareness about the danger of groundwater flooding and how best to be prepared.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call to action to get communities involved in plans locally comes hot on the heels of the recently released Aardman animation, shining a light on the risk of groundwater flooding.

The heartwarming Darcy’s Tale was released last week, with a preview screening held in the chamber in Gateshead Council’s Civic Centre, where it received great applaud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film, which can be seen here, has now been released nationwide, as part of the innovative national Project Groundwater, which researches and educates people about this lesser-known flood danger.

A flooded street

Project Groundwater involves Gateshead, Buckinghamshire, and Lincolnshire councils, funded by Defra’s £200 million Flood and Coastal Innovation Programmes, which is managed by the Environment Agency. The programmes will drive innovation in flood and coastal resilience and adaptation to a changing climate.

It is estimated that Gateshead alone sits on over 300 abandoned mine seams, all of which flooded once they became disused. Across the region, this number is likely to be in the thousands, given the North East’s industrial heritage. Now with climate change and other factors, this groundwater is rising and many homes in the area could flood as a result.

Project Groundwater Northumbria (PGN) is at the forefront of efforts to research and mitigate this issue, with Gateshead Council leading this regional approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now project leaders are hosting a series of free events across the North East with the aim of bringing local people together to share their experiences of flooding to help protect communities from the effects of climate change.

Councillor John McElroy, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport said: “Flooding is a growing challenge for communities right across the North East, affecting far more than just homes and businesses.

“Road closures, train cancellations, school disruptions, and damaged infrastructure are becoming increasingly common as extreme weather events intensify.

“From coastal storm surges and river flooding to surface water and drainage issues, this region alone faces significant flood risks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Here in Gateshead, for example, we know as much as three quarters of the borough sits on top of former mine seams, with the figure across the North East estimated to be on a similar scale. Hundreds of years of mining has been altered in ways that make some areas even more vulnerable.

“The danger from groundwater flooding is real, and we all need to be ready to know what to do when this happens. I would encourage everyone to come along to these meetings and have your voice heard. Your experience of flooding, or your worries, are all relevant and we want to hear from as many people as possible so we can take action to help us all be prepared for, sadly, what is more than likely to be inevitable.”

Starting on 25th March, the two-hour sessions are taking place in accessible venues in Alnwick, Durham, Gateshead, and Newcastle. The sessions will provide an opportunity for attendees to discuss how flooding has affected them - whether directly or indirectly - and contribute to the development of a new flood reporting tool designed to make reporting simpler and more accessible.

PGN’s research focuses on high-risk areas in the North East, including Kibblesworth, Gateshead and Spittal in Berwick, where extensive former coal mining activity has left a legacy of abandoned tunnels and shafts. These underground workings significantly influence groundwater levels and flow paths, increasing the region’s vulnerability to unexpected groundwater flooding. It is estimated that a quarter of homes in Gateshead alone are situated above these former mines, making proactive monitoring and mitigation efforts crucial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With extreme weather events expected to become more frequent, the sessions will also help people understand how to prepare for flooding and protect themselves, their families, and their communities. The North East project is aimed at improving awareness, developing advanced warning systems, and exploring natural flood management to better protect communities.

Meshi Taka, PGN Project Lead, based at Gateshead Council, added: “Flooding isn’t just something that happens in the background - it disrupts lives, businesses, and entire communities. We want to make it easier for people to share their experiences and, in turn, help shape better solutions for flood preparedness and response. These sessions will be a great opportunity to get involved, share what is working, or not working, and play a part in shaping the future of flood resilience in the North East.”

The events are fully accessible and child-friendly, ensuring everyone can take part in the conversation, share their stories, and help build a more flood-resilient North East. Free tickets are available at: https://projectgroundwaternorthumbria.org.uk/latest/events/